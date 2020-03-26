Shannon company ramping up production to increase ventilator fabrication

A Clare-based medical equipment company is increasing its ventilator fabrication manufacturing operations in response to the urgent need of patients and healthcare systems across the globe confronting COVID-19.

Bolgers, a leading medical equipment fabrication and assembly supplier based in Shannon, says this is being implemented to support Medtronic, the world’s largest medical technology company, as they more than double the manufacture and supply of ventilators in response to the urgent needs of patients and healthcare systems across the globe confronting COVID-19.

Bolgers manufacture the chassis’ for Medtronic’s Puritan Bennett™ 980 (PB 980) and Puritan Bennett™ 840 (PB 840) high-performance ventilators from its purpose built facility in Shannon, Ireland.

These ventilators are primarily designed for critically ill patients in high acuity settings.

Ventilator demand has significantly increased in light of COVID-19, and Bolgers continues to work with Medtronic to meet this increased global demand.

Medtronic recognises the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of COVID-19 infections.

High-performance ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19, who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively.

By placing a patient on such a ventilator, the patient’s lungs are permitted to rest and recover while the ventilator performs the functions of supplying oxygen and simulating the actions of breathing.

Without ventilation support, many patients with severe respiratory disease might not survive.

Managing director Graham Bolger said: “We have identified additional opportunities to increase our manufacturing capacity including bringing on additional staff, approx. 25+ people, and implementing new manufacturing shift patterns.

"We also have strong commitments from our supply chain to support us during this unprecedented ramp up of demand and we fully expect to support Medtronic to get ventilators to market quickly.

"In partnership with our supply chain, we are now going to be in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 and we will play our part in the national and international effort”

Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “The commitment we are seeing from our Shannon companies to keep their businesses operating whilst working within the health and safety requirements of the HSE and the WHO, is commendable.

“To now see a company ramping up its activities to play its part in providing a much-needed medical device, so vital to assisting doctors deal with and patients recover from the COVID- 19 virus, is exceptional.

"Bolgers’ ability to respond so swiftly to this need demonstrates the value of having business continuity plans in place, coupled with, as in this instance, an ability to expand production lines. Well done to all the team,” Ms Downes added.

