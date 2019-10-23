Shannon Airport to welcome new Vienna route from 2020

Shannon Airport has said a new route to Vienna is "a vote of confidence in the region".

The route will be operated by Austrian airline Lauda and will see the first scheduled Vienna service ever at Shannon.

The flights will run twice weekly from the end of March 2020 on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s.

Andrew Murphy, the Managing Director at Shannon Airport, welcomed the news this monring.

"This is very positive news for Shannon as not alone do we get a scheduled service to one of Europe’s most visited cities and a strong inbound market for tourists to Ireland, but we are also getting a new carrier on the runway here as well.

"We have been working closely with Lauda and their parent Ryanair, to deliver this service and are looking forward to the airline commencing operation in the New Year."

He added: "This will be the first summer service connecting Austrian holidaymakers directly to the Wild Atlantic Way, and as such provides an opportunity to attract more visitors to this breathtakingly beautiful part of Ireland."

Mr Murphy said that "the decision by Lauda is a vote of confidence in the region by the airline and will deepen Shannon’s impact on tourism in the region."

Andreas Gruber, the airline's CEO, said "Lauda is pleased to launch" the new route.

Securing the route, Shannon were helped by Tourism Ireland.

The airport said the increased route development fund for regional airports announced in Budget 2020 was a significant factor.