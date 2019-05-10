Servisource scores an All-Star award

Recruitment agency Servisource has become a member of The Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE).

Servisource, which has offices in Cork, Dublin, Dundalk and Galway, was awarded Business All-Star accreditation for Excellence at the recent All-Ireland Business Foundation All-Star Awards, hosted in Croke Park, Dublin.

The company acquired the prestige for outstanding quality under the three pillars of All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation — Performance, Trust and Customer Centricity.

Business All-Star accredited companies are defined as; progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity.

“Receiving this independent verification emphasises to our clients that they are working with an All-Star Business, who delivers a reliable, trustworthy service and puts the client at the centre of every business decision,” said Declan Murphy, CEO, Servisource.

The company was also shortlisted for the ‘Large Business 2019’ Award at the event.