Services sector growth slows to three-month low

Growth in Ireland's services sector slowed to a three-month low in July as a drop in business orders from the UK, due to Brexit uncertainty, dovetailed with weaker domestic customer demand.

The latest monthly inspection of the sector by AIB showed that while new orders remained solid, employment growth hit its weakest point in over six years and export sales fell for the first time since November 2016.

Brexit uncertainty dragged business confidence to a three-month low, with less than 43% of businesses confident of a rise in business activity in the next 12 months.

That said, AIB's chief economist Oliver Mangan said the services sector is still expanding unlike manufacturing, which is in decline.

"Overall, it appears that strong growth in the large services sector is helping the Irish economy to cotninue to expand at a good pace," he said.

The Irish survey result was in line with the broader eurozone trend, where business growth in the region's dominant services industry hit a wall in July as demand crumbled.

Italy was alone amongst the bloc’s four biggest economies where the services index rose, offering some hope of a timid recovery there but activity in Germany’s private sector hit its weakest level in more than six years, suggesting Europe’s largest economy started the third quarter on a weak footing.

However in Britain, gearing up to split from the EU, growth unexpectedly accelerated to a nine-month high in July.

That, though, did little to shift fears that Brexit risks and US-China trade tensions are pushing the British economy close to recession.

The Bank of England expects official data later this week to show growth in the world’s fifth-largest economy slowed to zero in the three months to June, as the boost from premature Brexit preparations in early 2019 fades.

Even without a chaotic Brexit, Britain's central bank sees a one-in-three chance the UK economy will be shrinking in year-on-year terms by early next year.

-additional reporting Reuters