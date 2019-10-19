News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Serious Fraud Office closes Libor rigging investigation

Serious Fraud Office closes Libor rigging investigation
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 07:10 PM

The Serious Fraud Office has closed its long-running investigation into the rigging of the benchmark Libor rate.

The probe, which was announced in July 2012, has seen 13 people charged with conspiracy to defraud and five convictions.

Libor is a benchmark rate used to set millions of pounds worth of financial deals, including car loans and mortgages.

Peter Johnson leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Peter Johnson leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Sean Dempsey/PA)

It is also used in complex overseas financial transactions.

A SFO spokesman said: “Following a thorough investigation and a detailed review of the available evidence, there will be no further charges brought in this case.

“This decision was taken in line with the test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

Former Barclays trader Peter Johnson pleaded guilty to manipulating the US Dollar Libor in October 2014 to become the first criminal conviction for a Libor offence in the UK, according to the SFO – which investigates and prosecutes serious or complex fraud, bribery and corruption.

Ex-Barclays employees Jonathan Matthew, Jay Merchant and Alex Pabon were convicted by a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court of the same charges in July 2016.

Former Citigroup and UBS trader Tom Hayes was convicted in August 2015 of eight counts of conspiracy to defraud.

The SFO said that between January 2016 and April 2017, six people were acquitted by jury of manipulating the Yen Libor and two were found not guilty of manipulating US Dollar Libor.

The SFO said that “all strands” of the Libor rigging investigation are now closed.

LiborSFO

More in this Section

Johnson insists EU free trade agreement can be struck amid no-deal Brexit fearsJohnson insists EU free trade agreement can be struck amid no-deal Brexit fears

IDA Ireland: Era of optimism with growth evident in all sectorsIDA Ireland: Era of optimism with growth evident in all sectors

Renault warning of slowing sales haunts rest of European car industryRenault warning of slowing sales haunts rest of European car industry

Flying Tiger retail stores back in the blackFlying Tiger retail stores back in the black


Lifestyle

These are the nail hues to choose this season, says Katie Wright.Perfectly polished: 5 autumn/winter nail trends you’ll actually want to wear

This early 19th-century table is one of a number of Irish lots at Sotheby’s Style, Furniture and Ceramics sale in New York on Thursday (October 24).Irish lots poised to add bite to Big Apple sale

Something for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon, says Des O’SullivanSomething for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon

Des O’Sullivan gives a preview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in DublinPreview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »