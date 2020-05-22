Senior moves at financial services company JTC

Financial services company JTC has made two senior appointments on foot of its acquisition of corporate services firm Cornerstone in Dublin.

JTC has named Ronan Reilly as managing director. His prior roles include MD at Law Debenture, as well as senior roles at both Walkers and TMF Group. He brings experience in capital markets, aircraft, hedge funds, corporate taxation and structuring.

Imran Khan joins as director of the company’s new Dublin office. His most recent role was global head of operations for private capital services at RBC bank and prior to that as an APAC regional director at Vistra Group.

Imran’s background is in investment fund administration and corporate services. Over the last 10 years, he has worked in Ireland, Luxembourg, Channel Islands, France, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Jon Jennings, JTC’s group head of institutional client services, said: “Our recent move into Ireland has been long-anticipated and I am delighted to announce the appointments of Ronan and Imran at the helm of this venture. Their experience really speaks for itself.”

JTC’s Dublin services will include core corporate services and capital markets offering, with a view to expand into the fund administration and managed company services. The acquisition of Cornerstone extends JTC’s service offering to global corporates, aviation and multi-asset managers.