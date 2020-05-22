News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Senior moves at financial services company JTC

Senior moves at financial services company JTC
Imran Khan and Ronan Reilly, new senior roles with financial services company JTC in Dublin.
By Joe Dermody
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 09:00 AM

Financial services company JTC has made two senior appointments on foot of its acquisition of corporate services firm Cornerstone in Dublin.

JTC has named Ronan Reilly as managing director. His prior roles include MD at Law Debenture, as well as senior roles at both Walkers and TMF Group. He brings experience in capital markets, aircraft, hedge funds, corporate taxation and structuring.

Imran Khan joins as director of the company’s new Dublin office. His most recent role was global head of operations for private capital services at RBC bank and prior to that as an APAC regional director at Vistra Group.

Imran’s background is in investment fund administration and corporate services. Over the last 10 years, he has worked in Ireland, Luxembourg, Channel Islands, France, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Jon Jennings, JTC’s group head of institutional client services, said: “Our recent move into Ireland has been long-anticipated and I am delighted to announce the appointments of Ronan and Imran at the helm of this venture. Their experience really speaks for itself.”

JTC’s Dublin services will include core corporate services and capital markets offering, with a view to expand into the fund administration and managed company services. The acquisition of Cornerstone extends JTC’s service offering to global corporates, aviation and multi-asset managers.

More on this topic

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: AIP develops automated bug fix for website developers worldwideGRAPEVINE: AIP develops automated bug fix for website developers worldwide

BNY’s Pershing adds to its service offeringBNY’s Pershing adds to its service offering

Flogas acquisition as it expands in NorthFlogas acquisition as it expands in North


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Zuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decadeZuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decade

Too early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts planToo early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts plan

BNY’s Pershing adds to its service offeringBNY’s Pershing adds to its service offering

Flogas acquisition as it expands in NorthFlogas acquisition as it expands in North


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

We can teach ourselves to feel sunny even while living under a Covid-19 cloud, experts tell Simon LewisChoosing happiness during Covid-19 is not impossible

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »