News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Security risk focus at IoT conference

Security risk focus at IoT conference
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The security of the billions of new devices that will connect to the internet over the coming years was the focus of the first day of the Beyond IoT conference, at the Nimbus Research Centre in Cork Institute of Technology, yesterday.

The annual conference brings together start-ups, entrepreneurs, and academics to discuss the growing Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT will rapidly expand beyond computers and smartphones the number of devices connected to the internet to include consumer products, household appliances, sensors, vehicles, and machine components.

Nimbus Research Centre manager, Richard Linger, confirmed plans to expand the conference to Shanghai, in China, in October.

A number of speakers at yesterday’s event highlighted the importance of cybersecurity, given the massive increase in devices that will join the global network in the coming years.

Lauren Knausenberger, the director of cyberspace innovation with the US Airforce, discussed both the benefits and the dangers of more connected devices.

She said that the US Air Force has saved half-a-million dollars a week on fuel in a single project, through the use of IoT sensors and algorithms. However, hacking such systems could have real-world consequences. “Unlike the prior generations of hacking, you are not just hacking someone’s computer, so you can take their data. The stakes are much bigger now, because it causes a real, kinetic effect.

“Imagine a hacker gets into a hospital at the wrong time: someone could die. We have to be careful with airplanes: a hacker could take out power grids. These are things that Government leaders have to think about, this critical infrastructure,” Ms Knausenberger said.

Professor John Barrett, of the Nimbus Centre, said there was also a rush by tech companies to monetise IoT technology, with a disregard for the consequences.

He pointed to the “staggering” number of data breaches that occur worldwide in existing computer systems.

“Even the companies that created the global platforms are themselves being hacked in huge numbers,” he said.

“We are proposing to happily connect fifty or a hundred billion devices to the internet of things. We are proposing to connect autonomous vehicles. We are proposing to connect people’s personal health devices. We are proposing to connect critical infrastructure to the internet and we are supposed to believe that it will be grand. That there will be no problem with security,” Mr Barrett said.

The BeyondIoT conference continues at the Nimbus Centre, CIT, today.

More on this topic

IMF hits pessimistic tone as divisive Davos kicks offIMF hits pessimistic tone as divisive Davos kicks off

Ratings agencies see Ireland weathering Brexit, trade and tax stormsRatings agencies see Ireland weathering Brexit, trade and tax storms

Oliver Mangan: Ingredients in place for more sterling volatilityOliver Mangan: Ingredients in place for more sterling volatility

Shannon-based engineering services firm Mincon eyes growth after €8m acquisitionShannon-based engineering services firm Mincon eyes growth after €8m acquisition

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

British bosses increasingly worried by climate change – surveyBritish bosses increasingly worried by climate change – survey

Apple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plansApple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plans

Kerry Airport increases passenger numbers despite BrexitKerry Airport increases passenger numbers despite Brexit

Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737Boeing urged to drop ''Max'' brand name from grounded 737


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »