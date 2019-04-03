NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Seat Ireland sees sales increase by 7% in 2019

By Greg Murphy
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 09:18 AM

Seat Ireland has increased its sales by 7% year-on-year for the first quarter of 2019.

Seat outperformed the Irish market which is down 11% overall resulting in a market share of 3.34%.

Seat boasts the "youngest product range" in the current market with its SUV range consisting of the award-winning Seat Arona, as well as the Ateca and new Tarraco.

Seat has 24 dealers in Ireland.

The Seat Arona accounted for 29% of overall sales in the first three months, an increase of 69% on the same time last year.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland said that the Spanish car company has "hit the ground running" in 2019.

He said: "The development of our product range over the past three years, particularly our SUV range, has been a gamechanger for the brand in Ireland and with the youngest and most dynamic range in the market, we are offering motorists more quality, value and choice than ever before.”

