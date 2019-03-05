Search on for Ireland's best young filmmakers

More than 1,700 submissions have been made by would-be Spike Lees and Kathryn Bigelows for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2019, the highest number ever in the competition’s 23 years.

The Fresh Film Festival screening panel has now viewed all submissions and has selected films by young filmmakers from Dublin to screen at the Irish Film Institute in Eustace Street tomorrow.

The Cork regional heat takes place in the Triskel Arts Centre on Thursday, while the Galway heat takes place in the Town Theatre Hall on Wednesday, March 13.

Jonathan from Kerry, Oisin from Clare, Rebecca from Tipperary Meghan from Limerick, Chloe from Cork and Luke from Limerick are young filmmakers taking part in Fresh Film Festival and Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards 2019. Picture: Dermot Culhane

Films shortlisted for the final will be announced at the conclusion of each regional heat and will be screened at Fresh Film Festival 2019 in Limerick from March 25 to 30.

Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will be presented on March 27 and 28 during the festival.

READ MORE: Debenhams shares plunge on fresh profit warning

Now in its 23rd year, Fresh Film Festival encourages young people from Ireland and overseas, aged seven to 18, to create and exhibit films.

The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year, organisers said.

All films submitted are also considered for a range of specialist awards including the Radharc Trust Award, the Boulder Media Animation Award, the RTÉ 60 Second Short Film Award and the RTÉ Factual Award, in addition to international and audience awards.

Twenty years ago Vincent Lambe became Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year. Today he was nominated for an Oscar. Could that be you? Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the Year 2019 is calling for submissions.— Fresh Film Festival (@FreshIreland) January 22, 2019

Other highlights of Fresh Film Festival 2019 include feature screenings and workshops including an industry masterclass with The National Youth Film School.

Fresh Film Festival director Jayne Foley said: “Fresh Film Festival is all about encouraging young people to tell their stories through film, so the record number of submissions this year shows we have a nation of young storytellers with something to say and the creative means to say it.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the entries this year: The future of filmmaking in Ireland is bright.

She said the Fresh Film Festival is now an international event.

“We are now seeing films made by young people from Iran, China, USA, Korea and all over Europe.

"This year we received over 1,700 films made by young people, films that tell stories and reflect the lives of all these different cultures.”