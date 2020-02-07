News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Seamstress Olga teams up with workspace provider Glandore to repair clothes in Cork workspaces

Seamstress Olga teams up with workspace provider Glandore to repair clothes in Cork workspaces
Olga Voytenko, seamstress, asylum seeker and entrepreneur behind the SewingStudio.ie website.
By Joe Dermody
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:37 AM

Olga Voytenko, a Russian seamstress living in Cork, has teamed up with flexible workspace provider Glandore to offer its Cork members the opportunity to repair clothing during February.

The relationship comes as a part of Glandore’s ongoing sustainability drive which aims to achieve an eco-friendlier workspace. Using Olga’s expertise, they hope to encourage their members to repair clothes instead of dumping and buying into fast fashion, subsequently reducing carbon and clothing waste.

Danielle Healy, sales manager at Glandore, said: “We are fully committed to supporting female entrepreneurs and small businesses through our partner programme, so this connection with Olga is very welcome.

“Not only do we think the addition of clothing repair work is a great

sustainability initiative, but it also allows us to continue to support female entrepreneurs. We are a predominantly female-led business, so it is imperative that we are able to give other women the opportunity to thrive in business.”

Olga is a Russian asylum seeker and has been living in a direct provision centre in Cork for three years. Her studio is at 19 Patrick’s Hill, Cork, while she can also be contacted via her website, SewingStudio.ie.

In keeping with their ongoing efforts to support women in business, Glandore will welcome Olga to their Cork offices, where members can schedule an appointment. Light repair work and tacking will be carried out on-site and clothing will be then taken to Olga’s studio for further repairs if needed. Garments will be returned to members of the workspace at the office four to five days later.

Fitzwilliam Court in Dublin, one of the vibrant workspaces managed by Glandore.
Fitzwilliam Court in Dublin, one of the vibrant workspaces managed by Glandore.

More in this Section

CPL Resources director fails in deductions claimCPL Resources director fails in deductions claim

Brexit could reduce consumer choiceBrexit could reduce consumer choice

VoxPro founders invest in co-working campusVoxPro founders invest in co-working campus

Tourism industry urges all 2020 candidates to commit to action to support jobs growthTourism industry urges all 2020 candidates to commit to action to support jobs growth


Lifestyle

Take a look back at some of the greatest gowns in Hollywood.Oscars 2020: From Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga – 16 of the best dresses of all time

Sports stars are encouraging a growing number of young men to seek help with their mental health.Open mind: Changing face of men's mental health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »