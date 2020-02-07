Seamstress Olga teams up with workspace provider Glandore to repair clothes in Cork workspaces

Olga Voytenko, a Russian seamstress living in Cork, has teamed up with flexible workspace provider Glandore to offer its Cork members the opportunity to repair clothing during February.

The relationship comes as a part of Glandore’s ongoing sustainability drive which aims to achieve an eco-friendlier workspace. Using Olga’s expertise, they hope to encourage their members to repair clothes instead of dumping and buying into fast fashion, subsequently reducing carbon and clothing waste.

Danielle Healy, sales manager at Glandore, said: “We are fully committed to supporting female entrepreneurs and small businesses through our partner programme, so this connection with Olga is very welcome.

“Not only do we think the addition of clothing repair work is a great

sustainability initiative, but it also allows us to continue to support female entrepreneurs. We are a predominantly female-led business, so it is imperative that we are able to give other women the opportunity to thrive in business.”

Olga is a Russian asylum seeker and has been living in a direct provision centre in Cork for three years. Her studio is at 19 Patrick’s Hill, Cork, while she can also be contacted via her website, SewingStudio.ie.

In keeping with their ongoing efforts to support women in business, Glandore will welcome Olga to their Cork offices, where members can schedule an appointment. Light repair work and tacking will be carried out on-site and clothing will be then taken to Olga’s studio for further repairs if needed. Garments will be returned to members of the workspace at the office four to five days later.