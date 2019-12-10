News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Scottish Secretary: Northern Irish exports will face checks on way to Britain

Scottish Secretary: Northern Irish exports will face checks on way to Britain
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Boris Johnson’s claims about post-Brexit border checks appear to have been undermined by his Scottish Secretary, who acknowledged some goods exported from Northern Ireland into Britain would face customs inspections.

The British Prime Minister had promised “there won’t be checks” and “no extra details for Northern Ireland exports whatsoever” on items travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

He has since said there would be checks if goods are going on to the Republic of Ireland.

Alister Jack said in an interview that goods coming to Scotland from Northern Ireland “will be checked at either Larne or Belfast” under the Conservatives’ Brexit plan.

An apparently disorientated Scottish Secretary initially appeared confused about the direction in which checks would be required, eventually confirming there would be customs requirements for Northern Irish exporters but no checks in Scotland.

Asked how the British Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement would affect Scottish exporters sending goods to Northern Ireland, Mr Jack said: “There will be no impact from that trade border.”

In the interview with ITV’s Representing Border journalist Gregory Hoare, the Cabinet minister said: “Goods going from west to east will not – sorry from – yes, from west to east, no from east to west, goods going from east to west will not be affected.

“From west to east – I’m doing this because I’m looking at you back to front, I’m looking at you the wrong way – those goods coming from Northern Ireland into the UK, if it’s for health, animals, plants, those goods will be checked at either Larne or Belfast, but there will be no checks at Cairnryan.”

Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster (Michael Cooper/PA)
Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster (Michael Cooper/PA)

The interview, which took place at his family’s Christmas tree farm in the Dumfries and Galloway constituency he won in 2017, will air on ITV Border at 6pm on Tuesday evening, with the full version being shown at 10.45pm.

The highly contentious issue of trade within the UK after Brexit has led to Mr Johnson being accused of breaking his word to the DUP leader Arlene Foster, who warned an end to free trade across the Irish Sea would cause “economic instability in Northern Ireland”.

Speaking about trade with Northern Ireland last week, Mr Johnson said: “There will be no checks on goods from GB to Northern Ireland or Northern Ireland to GB.”

It was in response to an allegedly leaked Treasury report detailing a series of new checks and controls that would be required on goods travelling in either direction across the Irish Sea.

The claim was challenged by Simon Coveney, who argued the Withdrawal Agreement Mr Johnson struck with the European Union would require inspections on goods both to and from the island of Ireland.

READ MORE

Topshop chief executive Paul Price to step down

Alister JackArlene FosterBelfastBoris JohnsonEuropean UnionGE2019general election

More in this Section

UK economy suffers worst three months in decade after stagnating in OctoberUK economy suffers worst three months in decade after stagnating in October

BuzzFeed UK threatened with being dissolved over late accountsBuzzFeed UK threatened with being dissolved over late accounts

Japanese regulators recommend €19.9m fine for NissanJapanese regulators recommend €19.9m fine for Nissan

Minimum wage increase led to some workers see temporary reduction in hours Minimum wage increase led to some workers see temporary reduction in hours


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets top expert tips on how to lay and decorate a glorious Christmas dinner table, creating a festive but stylish look to wow your visitors.Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

Darina Allen says it is time to make a shopping list for your Christmas meals to remove any stress and enjoy the break with your loved ones.Darina Allen: A feast of food and lots of fun

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »