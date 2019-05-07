NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Scotch whisky given legal protection in South Korea

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 01:12 PM

South Korea has become the latest country to give legal protection to Scotch whisky.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) successfully applied to register “Scotch Whisky” as a certification trademark, having already gained intellectual property rights in more than 100 markets around the world.

It means the industry will be protected in the East Asian nation which is currently dealt with through the EU-South Korean free trade agreement.

British Ambassador to South Korea, Simon Smith, said: “Scotland’s national drink has long enjoyed widespread popularity in South Korea.

“This enhanced legal protection will give consumers continued assurance that the Scotch whisky they buy is the genuine article.”

Measures to recognise and protect Scotch whisky internationally include GI protection, trade mark registrations and protection in local law.

The move is also said to ensure its post-Brexit safety.

Lindesay Low, SWA legal deputy director, said: “The industry takes the legal protection of Scotch whisky very seriously.

“Only through robust and consistent action can consumers be assured that the Scotch whisky they enjoy is the genuine article each and every time.

“By securing a Certification Trademark in South Korea, the SWA has ensured continued legal protection for Scotch whisky post-Brexit.

“This is just the latest legal success which shows the SWA will continue to set up legal frameworks that enable us to take action to stop the sale of fake and counterfeit products that unfairly take advantage of the quality and reputation of Scotch whisky.”

- Press Association

