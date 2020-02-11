News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Scotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffs

Scotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffs
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 05:54 PM

Scotch whisky exports are worth more than ever, new figures reveal, despite US tariffs “hitting producers hard”.

The value of whisky exported from Scotland grew by 4.4% to £4.91 billion last year, a £208 million increase on the previous high in 2018.

But export figures show whisky sold to the US has fallen by a quarter since Donald Trump’s Government introduced tariffs of 25% on the spirit in retaliation for EU subsidies to Airbus.

The figures, compiled by the Scotch Whisky Association from HMRC data, suggest growth was driven by value increases of 9.8% and 11.3% in Asia and Africa respectively.

Exports to the US grew in value by 2.8% during the whole of 2019 but figures for the last three months of the year – when the president imposed the tariffs – show a 25% drop.

While the US remained the Scotch whisky industry’s most valuable market, export volume fell by 7% to 127 million 70cl bottles.

Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Karen Betts said the continuing tariffs and uncertainty about future changes were “very concerning” and the falling value of exports once they were introduced in October was “stark”.

“The tariffs are hitting producers hard, particularly small distillers,” Ms Betts said.

“Some are now asking themselves how they can continue exporting to the US, whether they can build up alternative markets, which is not something that can be done quickly, and if not how their businesses will cope.

“We are continuing to press the UK Government to put in place a package of support for distillers to help mitigate the impact of tariffs, including a cut in excise duty in next month’s budget which would allow distillers to re-invest in the UK market while sales are under pressure in the US.”

Accounting for more than 20% of all UK food and drink exports, Scotch whisky is sold in an estimated 180 global markets, with the latest figures suggesting the value of the products has grown in approximately 106 of them.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously claimed “cynical” tariffs on whisky would “vanish” if the UK left the EU.

Speaking on a visit to a distillery near Elgin, Moray, in November, Mr Johnson said he “interceded” with Donald Trump to get the tariffs dropped.

He said: “You know why this happened, why they put a tariff on Scotch whisky?

“It’s because the EU Commission decided to put a tariff on bourbon so the Americans automatically retaliated by hitting whisky.

“Once we come out of the EU, once we get Brexit done, those tariffs will no longer apply to this country.

“But we’re hoping to get rid of them even sooner than that, and I’ve certainly asked the president to lift them.”

The success of whisky exports is cause for celebration

Scotland’s Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “It is exciting to see the Scotch Whisky industry evolving and continuing to go from strength-to-strength.

“It is particularly pleasing to see growth in new and emerging markets such as Asia and Africa, where exports of whisky have boomed in recent years.

“The success of whisky exports is cause for celebration and is due, in part, to industry and Scottish Government working together to create a national brand with a global reputation.”

He added: “The Scotch whisky industry is a major employer in Scotland and we will continue to do everything we can to protect it.

“This includes keeping pressure on the US Government and UK ministers to end the damaging increase in tariffs on exports.”

exportsFergus EwingScotch Whisky AssociationTariffstradeWhisky

More in this Section

Ryanair marketing chief Kenny Jacobs to leave companyRyanair marketing chief Kenny Jacobs to leave company

Freezers with 'large build-up of congealed blood': Five closure orders issued in JanuaryFreezers with 'large build-up of congealed blood': Five closure orders issued in January

Toyota the most popular brand for car buyers in January Toyota the most popular brand for car buyers in January

Irish bank and property stocks slide following the election resultsIrish bank and property stocks slide following the election results


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »