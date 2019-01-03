Schools builder WBS pays out €3.3m dividend

The owners of the family-run building firm facing a High Court dispute with the Department of Education over alleged defects in schools buildings paid out a dividend of over £3m (€3.3m) last year, new accounts show.

The McCloskey family firm, Western Building Systems (WBS) show pre-tax profits increased 4% to £4.32m as revenues fell 8.5% to £34m in its last financial year, which covers the 12 months to the end of April.

After paying £846,527 in corporation tax, the business posted a net profit of £3.47m

The new accounts show the firm paid out a dividend of £3.08m last year, down from a payout of £5.9m in the previous year.

In recent months, the business became ensnared in a row with the Department of Education over parts of its school building programme.

WBS has built 42 schools in the Republic in the last 14 years and the Department of Education is now suing the firm in the High Court.

Structural weaknesses were allegedly found in a number of schools, two of which were closed temporarily while precautionary works were carried out and a third building was partly closed.

WBS has, in the past, said the schools were certified on completion as being free from defects by the department and were also hailed as buildings that met the highest of standards.

Some of the buildings have subsequently been deemed by the department to require remedial works, the firm, which is based in Coalisland in Co Tyrone, has said.

The company has claimed in a statement issued in November that such “a turnaround” was “troubling on a wider scale”.

A spokesman for WBS said yesterday it will fully contest the department’s High Court proceedings.

“We have been informed of proceedings and are seeking specific details. The company has been requesting details of structural assessments since November last and has not been provided with any details,” the spokesman said.

He said that the “core fundamental point” in the dispute with the department “remains why schools, previously verified and approved by the department, were subsequently found by the department to have potential issues”.

The spokesman said: “The company has three schools currently in construction, two of these on behalf of the department.

“We have communicated to the department on a number of occasions seeking clarity on the verification process for these schools and continue to await a response.”

In the new accounts lodged with Companies House in the UK, the directors of the business said that “the company’s order book is already very strong and post year end, trading is strong”.

The directors said that the financial results for the year to the end of April “were considered satisfactory, set against a background of increased competition in the marketplace and reduced margins”.

“The outlook for the 2018-19 year is encouraging, and company directors expect performance to be in line with 2018,” the directors said in the accounts.

The company had a profit and loss reserve of £11.35m at the end of the financial year.

The business’s cash pile increased from £7.3m to £9.49m. Staff numbers directly employed by the firm increased from 45 to 54, while staff costs increased from £1.7m to £2.27m.

The accounts name four directors: Martin McCloskey, Nora McCloskey, Declan McCloskey, and Melissa Canavan. Directors’ pay totalled £415,911 and the top paid director earned a total of £74,266.