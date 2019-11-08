News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scally's SuperValu pips Coca-Cola and Co-Op Group with international Diversity & Inclusion award

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Scally's SuperValu in Clonakilty has seen off stiff international competition as the winner in the Diversity & Inclusion category of the 2019 Institute of Grocery Distribution Awards.

The Clonakilty supermarket took home the award ahead of global brands such as Coca-Cola and retail groups such as the Co-Op Group.

Scally's SuperValu has provided specialised training to staff and organised autism-friendly shopping nights as part of the supermarket's work in championing autism initiatives.

Last year, Scally's worked with autism charity AsIAm and other Clonakilty businesses to gain recognition for Clonakilty as Ireland's first autism-friendly town. 10 other Irish towns have since been given autism-friendly status, while 90 other SuperValu stores now offer tailored services for people with autism.

Speaking after the win, Eugene Scally said: “I am delighted to accept the IGD Award for Diversity & Inclusion award on behalf of all the hard-working, dedicated team in Scally’s SuperValu. Winning this award demonstrates that by working together with our customers and the local community in Clonakilty to introduce autism-friendly initiatives, we can make a real, positive difference to people’s lives.”

