Scaling in agri-tech breakfast to be held at UCC

Cork Chamber and Enterprise Europe Network is supporting the UK Department for International Trade in its hosting of a ‘Scaling in Agritech’ breakfast in Cork on Friday, June 14.

Agri-Tech is a phenomenally high-growth sector with global markets forecast to reach £217bn by 2021.

At the invitation-only breakfast, participants will meet leading academics from Harper Adams University, UK, to learn about pioneering work like ‘The Hands Free Hectare’ and the ‘Hands Free Farm’ projects.

The event is in UCC’s Centre for Executive Education, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

To register interest, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdD9gcBtXLvN2Sb1ZEGppoFsCKuLeao9JQ9aEcZPug6PjCdpA/viewform