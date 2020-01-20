SBCI announces €50m equipment loan fund

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) is providing €50m in lower-cost funding to Ireland’s SME sector for the purchase new and used equipment, machinery and vehicles.

The SBCI is providing the funding through specialist lender Capitalflow, a recently established non-bank finance provider and will act as on-lender of the €50m provided by the SBCI.

The SBCI emerged from the financial crash when the German promotional bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) helped finance the Irish SME sector. It was this agreement that led to the creation of the SBCI.

Nick Ashmore, the Chief Executive at SBCI said the fund will help promote competition in the SME funding market and deliver on their objective in bringing cheaper and more accessible funds to Irish businesses.

Ronan Horgan, CEO at Capitalflow said they established Capitalflow to become the leading specialist SME lender in the Irish market and since 2016 have advanced more than €450 million in facilities to a range of businesses across Ireland.

“This new €50 million facility with the SBCI is another milestone in our journey, as it allows us to build deep, long-lasting relationships with many new Irish SMEs,” he said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the recent announcement is particularly noteworthy as SBCI is providing funding through a new partner to expand the distribution of credit.

“Expanding the distribution of credit will help SMEs to access the funds they need at the right time to enable them to grow their businesses, increase employment and ensure they are more resilient for the future”.

An entity qualifies as an independent Small Medium Enterprise if it has less than 250 employees and an annual turnover of less than €50m.