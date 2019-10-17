News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Savoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s plan

Savoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s plan
File image
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 10:11 PM

The owners of the Savoy Cinema in Dublin have put the brakes on the Marlet Group amending its ambitious plans for the Apollo House, the College House, and Screen Cinema site on Pearse St.

This follows the Dublin Cinema Group Ltd lodging an appeal against Dublin City Council’s decision to grant planning permission to Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group subsidiary, Atlas GP Ltd, for amendments to its overall proposal, including plans for a 500-seat entertainment venue.

The new application also includes a partial increase in heights of the permitted Apollo House and College House development. The Dublin Cinema Group is holding up the application over its concerns on the effects the proposed venue could have on the Savoy cinema, part of a deal the two sides had struck.

The Dublin Cinema Group sold the Screen Cinema property to Mr Crean’s Balark Investments in 2016 for redevelopment.

In a letter to the council, Dublin Cinema Group director Paul Ward said on completion of the sale, Balark Investments entered into a deed of covenant with the group that it wouldn’t use any of the part of the Pearse St site as a “cinema or theatre venue of any kind” for 20 years from February 2016.

READ MORE

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

As part of the parent permission however, Marlet had secured planning for the 500-seat entertainment venue. Mr Ward claimed the operation of the venue would breach the agreement.

He said that his firm had initiated High Court proceedings against Balark and said that Balark had undertaken, in writing, not to use the entertainment venue as a cinema or theatre. Mr Ward said he had subsequently pressed Balark to disclose the intended use of the space.

He said that during a discovery application, he found that Balark had not decided on a use for the space. Mr Ward demanded that the city council seek further information from Balark on its plans, given that Balark has agreed not to put a cinema or theatre venue of any kind in the development.

However, the city council granted planning permission without seeking additional information, resulting in Mr Ward, through Dublin Cinema Group, lodging an appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

In his appeal, Mr Ward has told the appeals board that the city council did not consider the grounds of his firm’s submission. Mr Ward has now asked the appeals board to consider the undertaking by Balark in relation to the operation of the entertainment venue.

More on this topic

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Increase in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin AirportIncrease in demand for taxi's from passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

New Marine Institute boss appointedNew Marine Institute boss appointed

Irish Planning Institute unveils new fellowsIrish Planning Institute unveils new fellows

Credit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cardsCredit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cards

Shares soar for online retailerShares soar for online retailer


Lifestyle

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday at 8pm in Garryvoe Hotel.Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »