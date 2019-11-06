News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Savoy cinema fails in injunction to prevent development of entertainment venue at former Screen site

Savoy cinema fails in injunction to prevent development of entertainment venue at former Screen site
A statue outside the former Screen site.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 05:00 PM

An application for an injunction by the owners of Dublin's Savoy Cinema over a plan to turn the former Screen Cinema site into a 500-seat entertainment venue has been struck out by the High Court.

The Dublin Cinema Group (DGG), which owns the Savoy in O'Connell Street, sought the injunction because it fears the Balark Group, to which the Screen was sold to in 2016, is going to open a cinema or theatre there. If it did, DCG says, that would breach a restrictive covenant in the sale agreement which meant the Screen could not be used as a cinema or theatre until 2036.

The Screen site in Townsend Street is just down the road from the Savoy. DCG says another cinema will substantially impair its interest in the Savoy.

Balark got planning permission to redevelop the site and the adjoining College House to include a 500-seat "entertainment venue" in which experienced entertainment industry Paddy McKillen junior's Press Up Entertainment Group expressed his desire to operate the venue.

DCG, after failing to get undertakings in relation to the cinema/theatre covenant in relation to this planning permission, sued Balark Investments and Balark Trading GP. It sought an injunction in relation to the implementing of the planning approval and declarations in relation to the restrictive covenant.

Balark then brought an application seeking to strike out the proceedings as unsustainable, bound to fail and conferred no practical benefit on DCG. The application was opposed by DCG.

During the hearing of that application, Balark gave an undertaking that a restrictive covenant in the sale agreement with DCG prevents its use as a cinema/theatre and also applies to any successor in title.

READ MORE

High Court allows judicial review into Government's alleged abuse of money-message mechanism

The issue of the injunction remained and, today, Mr Justice Michael Twomey ruled the application was bound to fail and said it must be struck out.

He said the court cannot see any legal basis for granting an injunction prohibiting construction "as distinct from using" the property as an entertainment venue.

The judge said it was possible DCG might be right not to trust Balark and it was possible Balark might be hoping or intending to use it as a cinema/theatre in the future if it transpires it is not in fact possible to use it as an entertainment venue without breaching the covenant and undertakings to the court.

It was also possible Balark might be intending this use in breach of those matters.

"However, that is a hypothetical situation which does not concern this court," he said.

"It is not the purpose of the courts to police the intention or possible intentions, as distinct from the acts, of commercial parties."

It is also not the court's purpose to entertain or engage with possible future hypothetical situations, he said.

More on this topic

'At the time she was 19, going on 14-and-a-half,' judge says as woman avoids jail for cannabis possession'At the time she was 19, going on 14-and-a-half,' judge says as woman avoids jail for cannabis possession

Level of damages to be decided as Aer Lingus pilot gets apology over defamatory emailsLevel of damages to be decided as Aer Lingus pilot gets apology over defamatory emails

Woman tells trial she awoke from drunken blackout to find two men raping her Woman tells trial she awoke from drunken blackout to find two men raping her

Court watches video of boy, 4, playing with teddy bear as he tells Garda of sexual assault by teenCourt watches video of boy, 4, playing with teddy bear as he tells Garda of sexual assault by teen

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UK technology models falcon’s attack on prey in bid to tackle illegal dronesUK technology models falcon’s attack on prey in bid to tackle illegal drones

Firms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie ErasmusFirms can turn things around if they 'Boks' clever and learn leadership lessons from Rassie Erasmus

Global hiring under pressure as trade war, Brexit and weakening motoring sector take their tollGlobal hiring under pressure as trade war, Brexit and weakening motoring sector take their toll

AIB to slash around 300 jobs in face of 'challenging' rate interest rate environmentAIB to slash around 300 jobs in face of 'challenging' rate interest rate environment


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »