'Save us like you did the banks' - Protesting Debenhams workers call for State intervention

Staff from Debenhams stores around the country held further protests today.

The day of action saw the sacked workers protesting peacefully, as well as meeting with TDs in Cork and outside Dáil Éireann.

Staff were informed that Debenhams Retail Ireland was going into liquidation on Thursday, April 9. A provisional liquidator was appointed on April 16.

In a statement released at the time, Debenhams Ireland said the withdrawal of Debenhams Retail UK’’s support, following the appointment of an Administrator to the UK business, meant that legally the Directors of Debenhams Retail Ireland had no option but to seek the appointment of a liquidator.

Valerie Conlon, representing the workers of the two Debenhams stores in Cork said their protest outside Cork City Hall coincided with staff from the Dublin stores demonstrating outside the Dáil.

"We also handed letters into Simon Coveney, Michael McGrath and Micheál Martin’s constituency offices.

"The Lord Mayor joined us and we got a great reception. We are very grateful for his support, and he let us sign the Mayor’’s book.

"After 97 years, the [Patrick’’s Street] store will be completely closed. It would be terribly sad to see.

Imploring the Government to act, Ms Conlon said: "Rather than every single shop closing, save us like you did the banks."

The Debenhams workers are now calling for State intervention to save their jobs.

Some of the measures they are suggesting include utilising some of the government’’s new €6.5 billion fund for businesses, as well as tapping into the EU’s new €100 billion fund, called Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE).