News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading

Saudi Aramco reaches landmark $2 trillion in second day of trading
By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Shares in Saudi Aramco have gained on the second day of trading, pushing the oil and gas company to a more than $2tn (€1.79tn) valuation.

Shares jumped in trading to reach up to 38.60 Saudi riyals, or €9.25 before noon, three hours before trading closes.

Aramco, which is the world’s most valuable listed company, has sold a 1.5% share to mostly Saudi investors and local Saudi Gulf-based funds.

With gains made from just two day of trading, Aramco sits comfortably ahead of the world’s largest companies, including Apple, the second largest company in the world valued at $1.19tn (€1tn).

Aramco is the world’s most valuable listed company (AP/Amr Nabil)
Aramco is the world’s most valuable listed company (AP/Amr Nabil)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the architect of the effort to list Aramco, touting it as a way to raise capital for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which would then develop new cities and lucrative projects across the country that create jobs for young Saudis.

He had sought a $2tn valuation for Aramco when he first announced in 2015 plans to sell a sliver of the state-owned company.

International investors, however, thought the price was too high, given the relatively lower price of oil, climate change concerns and geopolitical risks associated with Aramco.

The company’s main crude oil processing facility and another site were targeted by missiles and drones in September, knocking out more than half of Saudi production for a while. The kingdom and the US have blamed the attack on rival Iran, which denies involvement.

In the lead-up to the flotation, there had been a strong push for Saudis, including princes and businessmen, to contribute to what is seen locally as a moment of national pride, and even duty. Gulf-based funds from allied countries also contributed to the IPO.

At a ceremony for the start of trading, Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, described the sale as “a proud and historic moment for Saudi Aramco and our majority shareholder, the kingdom”.

READ MORE

Cork Airport welcomes Ryanair's newest summer destination for 2020

More on this topic

Saudi Aramco oil firm starts trading after record €23bn IPOSaudi Aramco oil firm starts trading after record €23bn IPO

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPOSaudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPO

Tullow shares slump to 20-year lowTullow shares slump to 20-year low

New oil field found in Iran with estimated 50 billion barrels, says presidentNew oil field found in Iran with estimated 50 billion barrels, says president

Mohammed bin SalmanSaudi AramcoTOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Aer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer scheduleAer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer schedule

Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.

Employment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protectedEmployment law expert: Returning emigrant workers will be glad to see how well their rights are protected

Fexco announces partnership with Morrisons supermarket groupFexco announces partnership with Morrisons supermarket group


Lifestyle

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

Don’t just bung this festive favourite in a boring pot and wait for it to wilt, says Hannah Stephenson.How to style your Christmas poinsettia

I developed a cold two weeks ago with painful, throbbing ear pain.Natural Health: How to deal with throbbing ear pain and smelly feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »