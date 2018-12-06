NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Sanofi to cut French jobs

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 05:00 AM
By Matthias Blamont and Geoff Percival

French drugmaker Sanofi, which is a significant employer in Ireland, has told unions that it is planning to cut 670 jobs in France over the next two years.

Screengrab from Sanofi website

Between the former Genzyme plant in Waterford, which it acquired as part of a $20bn (€17.65n) global deal seven years ago, and a facility in west Dublin, Sanofi employs about 700 people in the Republic.

The French job cuts’ plan, which is to be voluntary, would affect human resources, IT, and finances among others, Thierry Bodin, with the CGT union said. In addition, 80 IT jobs are to be outsourced, he said.

This is a terrible loss of expertise. It will have consequences in terms of efficiency,” said Bodin.

Sanofi had said in September it would continue to implement cost savings after having reached a €1.5bn cost reduction target a year ahead of expectations.

“We are blindsided as Sanofi makes significant amounts of profits. And at a time of strong social tensions in France, the government is looking the other way”, Bodin said in reference to the yellow vest protests which led to the worst riots seen in central Paris in five decades last weekend.

A Sanofi spokesman confirmed the company’s intention to shed 670 jobs out of a 25,000 workforce in France and said that the plan was to be completed by the end of 2020.

READ MORE: RTÉ boss says she's in for long haul

At the same time, Sanofi will invest €700m in France to upgrade its production sites, notably in the areas of vaccines manufacturing and other biologic medicines.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration regulator gave more positive feedback on the Dupixent eczema treatment being developed by Sanofi and Regeneron.

Sanofi and Regeneron are developing Dupixent to treat conditions including paediatric asthma, chronic sinus infection with nasal polyps, and adolescent eczema.

Reuters and Irish Examiner


KEYWORDS

SanofiIrish JobsEmploymentGenzyme plant in Waterford

Related Articles

France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

French protesters continue to vent anger at Macron despite fuel tax climbdown

France suspends fuel tax, but protesters vow to fight on

French PM to announce delay to fuel tax hikes following riots – reports

More in this Section

82% of Irish drivers will drink over the Christmas period, despite new regulations

Farm services firm to create 200 jobs around the country

Ryanair facing action over refusal to compensate strike-hit passengers

US shares plunge on trade doubts


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »