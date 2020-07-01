News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sanctions to be issued for pubs not obeying Covid-19 regulations

5,000 checks have already been carried out.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 08:13 AM

Hundreds of inspectors across the country could issue sanctions to pubs not following Covid-19  re-opening rules.

Around 5,000 checks have been carried out already.

Around 60% of pubs in Dublin opened their doors yesterday to customers as part of Phase Three of the lockdown exit. 

The Health and Safety Authority can inspect and cause issues for pubs that want to renew their licence.

Pubs may only open if they can serve a nine euro meal to customers, while tables can only be taken up for an hour and 45 minutes.

The Irish Times reports the rules are effectively self policed according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

