Samsung announces surprise partnership with Apple at CES tech show

Samsung sprung a surprise ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas by announcing a new TV partnership with long-standing rivals, Apple.

The iPhone maker’s iTunes Movies and TV Shows app is to be introduced on Samsung smart TVs later in 2019, the first time the two companies have cooperated in such a manner in the TV market.

Support for Apple’s wireless AirPlay 2 connection is also to be introduced, meaning Apple iPhone and iPad users will be able to stream content to their Samsung smart TVs.

Samung’s executive vice president for its visual display business, Won-Jin Lee said: “We pride ourselves on working with top industry leaders to deliver the widest range of content services to our smart TV platform.

“Bringing more content, value and open platform functionality to Samsung TV owners and Apple customers through iTunes and AirPlay is ideal for everyone.”

Apple’s Eddy Cue said of the announcement: “We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favourite content on the biggest screen in their home.”

- Press Association