Sales of electrical goods surge in 3 months

Retailers selling electrical goods have emerged as the big winners over the late summer months and into early autumn, as sales outpaced those of other types of stores.

By volume, sales of electrical goods climbed 18% in the three months to the end of September from the same period in 2018, according to CSO figures.

And electrical goods sales were also strong performers — up by 6.6% over the same period — when measured by value which takes into account the money spent on the goods after discounting.

Another strong performer was hardware and paints where sales rose by by 7.4% and 5.9% in volume and value terms from a year earlier.

Sales of furniture and lighting, as well as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sold well by volume — they were up 8.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

The figures show that sales at bars and motor trades have fallen in the three months to the end of September.

Bar sales by volume fell by 4.4% and were down by 2.5% in terms of the value of the money taken in when compared with the same period in 2018.

Motor trade sales were down 4.5% and 3.4% on the same measures over the same period.

In the month of September, the CSO said the overall retail sales index rose 4.7% in volume terms from September 2018, when motor trade sales were excluded.

Also excluding motor trade sales, the CSO said there was an increase of 2% in the value of retail sales in the month and an increase of 2.1% in the annual figure.