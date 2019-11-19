News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Salad bar Tossed becomes latest high street chain in UK to ask for cut in rents

Salad bar Tossed becomes latest high street chain in UK to ask for cut in rents
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:48 PM

The owner of salad bar businesses Tossed and Vital Ingredient has become the latest high street chain in the UK to launch a painful restructuring programme after submitting plans for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Zest Food called on landlords to allow it to trade for free or heavily reduced rates to secure the company’s long-term future.

The company blamed its downturn on the 13 Vital Ingredients branded stores it purchased out of administration last year.

It said the shops saw trading decline “significantly below expectations” and a restructuring became “unavoidable”.

The group added that Tossed “remains in growth” despite facing tough market conditions, cost inflation and uncertainty in the economic backdrop.

Tossed is popular with health-conscious office workers in the UK. (Tossed/PA)
Tossed is popular with health-conscious office workers in the UK. (Tossed/PA)

If landlords agree to the proposals, all stores will continue to trade with no job losses, bosses said.

Managing director Neil Sebba said: “The directors consider a CVA as the best way to protect the Tossed brand, provide breathing space for the company and provide strong foundations on which the business can grow in the future. 

“As part of this we are asking landlords to look at the rent that we pay to ensure all the stores remain viable.

“Our proposals do not involve closing any stores in the short term, and as such we seek to protect all our employees. However, they do require all landlords to accept a combination of rent-free and rent reductions to ensure their store remains part of a viable estate set up for the long term.”

The Vital Ingredients stores will be turned into Tossed outlets, he added.

Vincent McKevitt opened the first Tossed outlet in Paddington in 2005 and the group now has 25 sites across the UK, with the majority in London.

The Zest group expanded last year through the acquisition of rival Vital Ingredient from administration, taking control of its 13 sites.

In the same month, Mr McKevitt pleaded guilty and was convicted of attacking two bouncers at a Chelsea nightclub.

He blamed his high-protein and low-carb diet for succumbing to the impact of alcohol and his eventual meltdown, the court was told.

He was placed on a 12-month community order, given 250 hours community service and ordered to pay each victim £150 compensation, £620 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Several retailers have used CVAs in recent years, including Arcadia, Monsoon Accessorize and Mothercare.

The latter eventually went bust and is currently seeing administrators close all its sites.

CVATossed

More in this Section

Pound touches six-month high on Brexit optimismPound touches six-month high on Brexit optimism

Shares boost on trade talksShares boost on trade talks

Germany to avoid recession, says bankGermany to avoid recession, says bank

Not all bad news on the global economy frontNot all bad news on the global economy front


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps celebrates the collapse of the ivory tower.Vintage View: Celebration of the collapse of the ivory tower

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »