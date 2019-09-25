News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Sainsbury’s reveals store overhaul as it warns over half-year profits

Sainsbury’s reveals store overhaul as it warns over half-year profits
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 08:33 AM

Sainsbury’s has said it will close up to 125 Argos stores and supermarkets but open even more amid an overhaul to slash costs.

The group said it will shut up to 70 Argos shops and open around 80 instead within its supermarkets, while it also plans to close up to 15 large supermarkets and as many as 40 convenience stores.

But it also said it will open around 10 big stores and some 110 convenience outlets under the plan, which it insisted will increase its store estate.

The five-year plan, being led by chief executive Mike Coupe, is set to cut costs by around £500 million over the next five years and comes after the failure of its ill-fated £7.3 billion takeover tilt for rival Asda.

Sainsbury’s also revealed narrowed sales declines in its second quarter, but warned over a £50 million hit to underlying half-year profits.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe (Sainsbury’s/PA)
Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe (Sainsbury’s/PA)

It blamed the interim profits warning on the impact of cost cutting, with weather and higher marketing costs also taking their toll, though it stuck by full-year forecasts.

Sainsbury’s also announced its financial services arm would stop new mortgage lending “immediately” as part of its five-year plan.

It comes amid reports the group is looking to sell off its mortgage book, following rival Tesco’s recent move to offload its home lending business.

Details of the plans came as Sainsbury’s announced a 0.2% fall in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, over its second quarter to September 21.

This marked an improvement on the 1.6% fall seen in the previous three months.

Sainsbury’s said like-for-like grocery sales rose by 0.6% in the second quarter, but this was offset by a 2% drop in general merchandise sales – which includes the Argos business.

Mr Coupe said: “Sales momentum was stronger in all areas and we further improved our performance relative to our competitors, particularly in grocery.

“Argos continued to grow market share in key categories, but sales were impacted by reduced promotional activity and the timing of new product releases in gaming and toys.”

- Press Association

Sainsbury's

More in this Section

European court overturns ruling on Starbucks tax deal with NetherlandsEuropean court overturns ruling on Starbucks tax deal with Netherlands

Tui ‘resilient’ in tough market as it assesses impact of Thomas Cook collapseTui ‘resilient’ in tough market as it assesses impact of Thomas Cook collapse

Thousands of Thomas Cook customers flown home amid anger over directors’ payThousands of Thomas Cook customers flown home amid anger over directors’ pay

Plan to ban oil explorers slammed as illogicalPlan to ban oil explorers slammed as illogical


Lifestyle

There is just so much information online — much of it false — that cancer patients are very confused about what they should and should not be eating.Examiner Yourself: Time to dispel diet myths

Fashion's embrace of pin was no flash in the pan. Season after season, the colour returns to the catwalks, securing a permanent place our hearts, minds and wardrobes.Examine Yourself: The power of pink fashion statements

The unfortunate reality is that skin cancer remains to be the most common cancer in Ireland, with nearly 12,000 people being diagnosed per year according to the Irish Cancer Society.Examine Yourself: The Skin Nerd - Holy moley! Skin damage simply not worth the risk

Alcohol is a risk factor for eight types of cancer - breast, mouth, throat, voice box, oesophagus, bowel, liver and pancreas.Examine Yourself: Alcohol is a carcinogen and that means it can cause cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »