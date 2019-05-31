SafeTrx is world’s top smart water safety app

SafeTrx is the world’s leading non-GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) maritime smartphone safety application in the marketplace, in use in 12 countries and growing rapidly.

Developed by 8 West Consulting in close co-operation with the Irish Coast Guard and global SAR professionals, the SafeTrx app is used by 12,000 users (e.g. life boats, oil rigs and other maritime companies) from Australia to Norway to ensure their safety at sea.

Briefly, SafeTrx is a vessel tracking and alerting solution that is designed to take the search out of Search and Rescue. It is rapidly replacing old in-shore radio frequency devices. Cork-based 8 West Consulting employs over 240 staff.

“The Coast Guard says that 95% of all call outs are within 5km of the shore. The same is true right across the world,” said Paul Ryan, 8 West’s head of new business development. “With the vast majority of accidents happening so close to shore, our IoT solution is proving invaluable to the world of marine rescue.”

SafeTrx is used by national maritime and sea rescue authorities is Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway, Germany, South Africa and Australia, to name but a few.

8 West’s products are growing rapidly in global markets. For example, SafeTrx Ranger is an intelligent and scalable marine sensor platform that comes equipped with a CAN bus interface, WiFi hotspot, integrated ZigBee, BLE and USB for networking.

8 West Consulting is one of the exhibitors at the Our Ocean Wealth conference in Cork City Hall.

For a useful insight into how SafeTrx works, below is a video link to the Freedom Paddle, a surfski race from Cape Town around Robben Island in April 2018.

SafeTrx delivered the tracking software for flotilla event race management, which helped the organisers of South Africa’s newest surfski race ensure the safety of all participants.