Ryanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expert

An aviation expert claims there could be more announcements of job cuts at Ryanair in the future.

Yesterday, the airline's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, revealed 900 staff could be let go.

Pilots and cabin crew will be laid off within months, because of Brexit and delays in the delivery of Boeing planes.

Aviation expert Gerry Byrne says things are not looking good for the airline:

Mr Byrne said: "It's not looking terribly bright for them, they are having marketing problems in Germany, in central Europe, where they had hoped that an acquisition, Laudamotion, would have been a springboard of success in the German and Austrian market.

"This isn't happening, the major players in those countries are fighting back."

He went on to say Ryanair's dominance of the airline industry is in jeopardy.

He said: "Ryanair is not such a novel organism anymore. More and more airlines are learning the secrets of running an airline business on a shoestring that Ryanair first developed.

"So they are being copied around Europe, they are still supreme at what they do, but they are having more and more aggressive competition."