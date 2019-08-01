News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expert

Ryanair's dominance of airline industry in jeopardy because of 'aggressive competition', says expert
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 07:45 AM

An aviation expert claims there could be more announcements of job cuts at Ryanair in the future.

Yesterday, the airline's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, revealed 900 staff could be let go.

Pilots and cabin crew will be laid off within months, because of Brexit and delays in the delivery of Boeing planes.

Aviation expert Gerry Byrne says things are not looking good for the airline:

Mr Byrne said: "It's not looking terribly bright for them, they are having marketing problems in Germany, in central Europe, where they had hoped that an acquisition, Laudamotion, would have been a springboard of success in the German and Austrian market.

"This isn't happening, the major players in those countries are fighting back."

He went on to say Ryanair's dominance of the airline industry is in jeopardy.

He said: "Ryanair is not such a novel organism anymore. More and more airlines are learning the secrets of running an airline business on a shoestring that Ryanair first developed.

"So they are being copied around Europe, they are still supreme at what they do, but they are having more and more aggressive competition."

READ MORE

GlaxoSmithKline closes deal with Pfizer for consumer healthcare joint venture

More on this topic

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts

Ryanair says up to 900 jobs at risk with unknown number of Irish jobs affectedRyanair says up to 900 jobs at risk with unknown number of Irish jobs affected

Ryanair profits plunge by 21% amid lower fares and higher costsRyanair profits plunge by 21% amid lower fares and higher costs

Ryanair dealt fresh blow as top executive joins EasyJetRyanair dealt fresh blow as top executive joins EasyJet

RyanairairlineaviationTOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Sterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fireSterling slump: Boris Johnson playing with Brexit fire

Boost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn dealBoost for Just Eat ahead of €9bn deal

US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decadeUS Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in more than a decade

Ryanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cutsRyanair union voices 'concern' over potential job cuts


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »