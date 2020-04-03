News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryanair traffic falls by nearly 50% for March

Ryanair said it expects to carry minimal, if any, traffic for April and May. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 08:23 AM

Ryanair traffic fell by almost half for the month of March.

It dropped by 48% to 5.7m guests last month due to flight bans and restrictions.

The airline operated over 33,000 scheduled flights but had budgeted for 64,000.

These flights included a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU governments.

Ryanair said it expects to carry minimal, if any, traffic for April and May.

Meanwhile, the chief economist of AIB Oliver Mangan said that the recession after the Covid-19 pandemic will be "short but sharp."

The bank has released a survey of firms in the Irish service sector today.

It shows the biggest drop-off in business activity in one month recorded in 20 years of the poll.

AIB chief economist anticipates 'short but sharp' Covid-19 recession

TOPIC: Ryanair

