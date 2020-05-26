Ryanair to ramp up flights to 40% of normal schedule from July 1

Ryanair has confirmed its plan to ramp up flights to 40% of its normal schedule from July 1.

This comes after Spain announced it will welcome the return of tourists from the same date.

Ryanair said in a statement: “Ryanair will be offering daily flights from countries all over northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland and Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus from 1 July.”

CEO Eddie Wilson said the airline will have 1,000 daily flights on offer from July.

"Ryanair will be offering up to 1,000 daily flights from 1 July, and we have a range of low fare seat sales, perfect for that summer getaway, which we know many parents and their kids will be looking forward to as we move out of lockdown and into the school holidays.

"All Ryanair flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines."

with reporting from Digital Desk staff