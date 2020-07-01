Ryanair to increase flight numbers from Wednesday in coronavirus recovery bid

Airlines are ramping up their flight schedules from Wednesday in a bid to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 flights per day will be operated by Ryanair, which has run a skeleton schedule since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is restoring almost 90% of its route network but frequencies will be lower than normal, with just 40% of its normal July capacity.

This Wednesday we're back with 1000 daily flights 🙌 Our Director of Engineering Karsten Muhlenfeld talks us through how his department has dealt with the challenges presented by Covid-19 - and how they've prepared for our planes to get back in the air 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ftCm1kCHyj — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 29, 2020

Ryanair Group’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We expect in July to carry more than 4.5 million customers, many of them families taking well earned Mediterranean holidays after the severe challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown, home schooling, etc.

“These 1,000 daily flights mark an important turning point for Ryanair and for the tourism industry of Europe, which supports so many jobs and small businesses.”

Meanwhile, UK based carrier EasyJet will run around 500 flights each day across Europe, including more than 900 a week to and from the UK.

It restarted a small number of flights on June 15 after all its aircraft were grounded in March.

Both airlines require passengers to wear face masks or face coverings as part of enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

British Airways has also said it will make a “meaningful return” to service this month.