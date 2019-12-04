News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryanair to close two bases due to Boeing delivery delays

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Ryanair says it will have to close two bases due to the ongoing delays in the delivery of new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The plane has been grounded since March after two fatal accidents killed 346 people.

If the plane is approved to fly again next year, Ryanair says it expects to get only 10 deliveries instead of 20.

The company is to close Nuremberg and Stockholm Skavsta as a result.

It will also cut summer capacity on some other routes.

"We regret these two further base closures and minor capacity cuts at other bases which are solely due to further delivery delays to our Boeing MAX aircraft," said Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson.

"We are continuing to work with Boeing, our people, our unions and our affected airports to minimise these capacity cuts and job losses."

