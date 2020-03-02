Ryanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hit

Ryanair shares slid by a further 5% as the airline said it will cut a large number of flights to Italy over a three-week period starting from March 17, as the coronavirus crisis leads to a “significant drop” in bookings.

The latest fall brings the losses for the airline’s shares to about 20% since the start of the year, meaning the airline has lost around €2.5bn from its market value during the crisis.

“This is a time for calm,” said chief executive Michael O’Leary.

“We will make sensible cuts to our schedules over the comings weeks to reflect weaker bookings, and changing travel patterns. All affected customers will be advised of any schedule changes at least 14 days in advance.”

The airline said there had been “a significant drop in bookings” for late March and into early April.

“There has also been a significant step up in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy,” it said.

A number of US airlines cut flights into northern Italy and the US authorities have advised its citizens against visiting parts of the country.