Ryanair sees rise in traffic numbers

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 10:20 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Ryanair has today reported a 13% growth in its traffic numbers for last month when compared to February 2018.

Last year, the budget airline carried 8.6 million passengers in February, while February 2019 saw them carry 9.6 million customers.

Of the 13% rise in traffic, Ryanair accounted for 9% of the increase by carrying 9.3 million passengers, while Laudamotion's 300,000 customers last February accounted for the remainder of the group's growth.

Its rolling annual traffic numbers went up by 9% from 129.8 million at this point last year to 141.2 million last month.

