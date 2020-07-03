News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair says Irish pilots have accepted paycuts

Ryanair says Irish pilots have accepted paycuts
Pilots are currently reviewing the agreement. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Ryanair says that all of its Irish pilots have accepted pay cuts of 20% as part of a four-year agreement.

The airline said that the pay would be restored over four years and that other changes would be made to rosters and annual leave.

Ryanair said that in return this would minimise the number of job losses at the airline.

In a statement on the agreement, Ryanair said it would give the airline "a framework to flex its operation during the Covid-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead."

Productivity agreements are also included in the deal.

Speaking about the deal, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said: “We welcome this week’s results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK Pilot jobs.

"The strength of this acceptance demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in Ireland and the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years.”

Fórsa, the trade union representing Irish pilots, did not provide comment on the agreement.

READ MORE

'Pragmatic acceptance' that young primary school children will not social distance says Dr Glynn

More on this topic

Ryanair: Ireland is not going to be 'some covid free Tír na Nóg'Ryanair: Ireland is not going to be 'some covid free Tír na Nóg'

Ryanair not expected to follow Norwegian Air in pulling €8bn Boeing orderRyanair not expected to follow Norwegian Air in pulling €8bn Boeing order

Harris 'mismanaging' return to economic activity, says RyanairHarris 'mismanaging' return to economic activity, says Ryanair

Figures show extent of Covid-19 impact on Ryanair's passenger numbersFigures show extent of Covid-19 impact on Ryanair's passenger numbers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

RyanairTravelTOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

High street businesses benefit from online grants but call for further supportHigh street businesses benefit from online grants but call for further support

1m people either on Live Register or getting Covid-related payment last month1m people either on Live Register or getting Covid-related payment last month

On the QT: The website to help  make this summer's staycation extra specialOn the QT: The website to help  make this summer's staycation extra special

BBC cutting around 450 jobs across EnglandBBC cutting around 450 jobs across England


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

'The old doll said we can’t go to Tenerife this year because her Mam would be ashamed if she went against the government's advice, whoever's in the government these days.'Ask Audrey: 'C’mere, what’s the story with getting ripped off by Kerry people?'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »