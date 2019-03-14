Ryanair rebrands in Poland as Buzz

Ryanair is to rebrand its Polish flight services as Buzz later this year.

It will, effectively, add a fourth brand to the airline's group network alongside its main Ryanair fleet; Austrian carrier Laudamotion which it recently acquired in full; and Ryanair UK which came into being after the airline took a new UK operating licence allowing it to continue flying in and out of Britain after Brexit.

Buzz will replace the existing Ryanair Sun brand, in the autumn, and will operate some Ryanair routes to and from Poland as well as charter services.

It also marks a resurrection of the Buzz name, albeit under new livery. Ryanair has owned the Buzz name since 2003 when it acquired the low-cost operator from KLM. It stopped using the brand a year later.

Ryanair announced last month that chief executive Michael O'Leary will become group CEO within the next 12 months and cease being in charge of the day-to-day running of the group's eponymous airline.

Ryanair said aircraft "has yet to be allocated" to the new Buzz service. Ryanair said it has not yet decided whether it will try to cancel its order for new Boeing 737 Max planes, adding that its schedules won't be affected by the grounding of the jet following last Sunday's latest crash involving the model, on an Ethiopian Airlines service.