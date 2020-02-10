News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair marketing chief Kenny Jacobs to leave company

Ryanair marketing chief Kenny Jacobs to leave company
Conor Humphries - Reuters
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 01:29 PM

Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs, who spearheaded the airline’s drive to improve customer service, is to leave his position after six years at the end of April to pursue other challenges, he told Reuters on Monday.

Jacobs, a Cork native who joined Ryanair at the start of 2014, was the architect of the airline’s ‘Always Getting Better’ drive to improve customer service and was charged with overhauling the company’s web site to adapt to individual customer preferences.

“I will enjoy a summer off with family and then look for my next challenge,” Jacobs said.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said in an emailed statement that Ryanair’s digital presence and customer service had been transformed under Jacobs over the past six years.

Over the period, Ryanair has boosted the proportion of its revenue earned from optional extras such as assigned seating and additional baggage from just over 20% to just over 30%.

“Kenny was the author of the successful ‘Always Getting Better’ brand six years ago when he first joined, and he has championed many of the successful customer service improvements we have launched in recent years, which has underpinned our successful growth and evolution,” O’Leary said.

The move comes as Ryanair shifts to a group structure, appointing chief executives to lead several smaller subsidiaries, with each reporting to O’Leary as group chief executive.

His exit comes a month after Ryanair’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew joined rival easyJet after a court case that found his 12-month non-compete clause was unenforceable.

More on this topic

Ryanair profits surge on earnings and Boeing talksRyanair profits surge on earnings and Boeing talks

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on

Galway comes third in Ryanair's list of Europe’s top holiday destinations in 2020Galway comes third in Ryanair's list of Europe’s top holiday destinations in 2020

Ryanair warns of more job losses over 737-Max groundingRyanair warns of more job losses over 737-Max grounding

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Freezers with 'large build-up of congealed blood': Five closure orders issued in JanuaryFreezers with 'large build-up of congealed blood': Five closure orders issued in January

Toyota the most popular brand for car buyers in January Toyota the most popular brand for car buyers in January

Irish bank and property stocks slide following the election resultsIrish bank and property stocks slide following the election results

Coronavirus means Irish exporters are braced for reduced sales in the first quarter of the yearCoronavirus means Irish exporters are braced for reduced sales in the first quarter of the year


Lifestyle

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »