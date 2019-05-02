Ryanair launches new route from Dublin to Kiev

Ryanair has today launched a new route from Dublin to Kiev in the Ukraine.

Flights will operate twice a week as part of the airline's Summer 2019 schedule.

Among the 100 routes already operating, Ryanair has 14 new destinations available to passengers travelling from Dublin Airport, including: Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Bodrum, Cagliari, Dubrovnik, Gothenburg, Split, London Southend, Lourdes, Milan Malpensa, Thessaloniki, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, and now Kiev.

Welcoming the announcement, Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryanair’s new service to Kyiv. The new route will boost trade and tourism between Ireland and Ukraine and I have no doubt it will be a popular route in both directions.”

Earlier today, the Ryanair Ryanair Holdings PLC released its April traffic statistics, showing that there was a 5% increase in passengers with Ryanair last month.

13 million customers travelled with the airline which operated over 75,000 scheduled flights in April.