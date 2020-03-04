News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair in talks with Boeing talks for variant of Max jet

Ryanair in talks with Boeing talks for variant of Max jet
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 05:20 PM

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said the airline is in talks with Boeing about a follow-on order for the US manufacturer’s grounded Max model.

While the Max has been idled worldwide for close to a year after two fatal crashes, Ryanair is in “active discussions” to buy more of the narrow-body planes, the CEO said yesterday.

The carrier is one of the biggest customers for the crisis-hit model with 210 orders, though it has yet to take any deliveries, raising the possibility of it switching loyalties to Airbus.

Mr O’Leary did not rule out buying jets from Airbus but said the European firm would need to cut its prices and come up with more attractive delivery slots.

“If the price is right we’ll buy aircraft,” he said. “I’m only interested in aircraft that will enable me to lower my operating costs. Airbus’s order book has been largely full and the pricing has been high for four or five years.”

He said the talks with Boeing concern taking more Max 200s, a high-capacity variant of the baseline Max 8 model specified by Ryanair, together with the carrier’s first batch of bigger Max 10s. The order would satisfy delivery requirements from 2024 through 2028.

Mr O’Leary said he understands that work to address final fixes required for regulators to approve the return of the Max, including wiring and software issues, should be completed by the end of April, paving the way for flight tests through May.

He said 20 planes destined for the carrier are built and will probably begin commercial flying in November.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG said the group was sticking with all its aircraft orders.

- Bloomberg and Reuters

READ MORE

Ryanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hit

More on this topic

Ryanair appeals jury’s decisionRyanair appeals jury’s decision

EU widens probe into Ryanair and other airlines in SpainEU widens probe into Ryanair and other airlines in Spain

Ryanair welcomes UK court ruling they are not liable for compensation caused by strike disruptionsRyanair welcomes UK court ruling they are not liable for compensation caused by strike disruptions

Ryanair executive turmoil continues as Jacobs quitsRyanair executive turmoil continues as Jacobs quits

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Ryanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hitRyanair shares slide as it cuts flights amid coronavirus bookings hit

OECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirusOECD warns world leaders about 'precarious' global economy hit by coronavirus

Apple to pay up to $500m to settle 'slow iPhones' lawsuitApple to pay up to $500m to settle 'slow iPhones' lawsuit

Twitter shares climb as activist targets CEO DorseyTwitter shares climb as activist targets CEO Dorsey


Lifestyle

Former amateur boxing champ Jordanne Jones knows how to pack an emotional punch on screen. And with a string of new releases, she’s set for cinematic gold, writes Esther McCarthyJordanne Jones is a star on the rise

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »