NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ryanair facing action over refusal to compensate strike-hit passengers

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 08:16 AM

Britain's aviation regulator is taking legal action against Ryanair over its refusal to compensate passengers for strike action.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the low-cost airline has rejected compensation claims and has now ended its agreement with AviationADR - a CAA-approved body for alternative dispute resolution of passenger complaints.

The CAA said it does not believe the strikes are "extraordinary circumstances", as Ryanair has claimed, and are therefore not exempt, meaning its customers should be compensated.

Ryanair's flights were hit by widespread strikes over the summer by the carrier's pilot and cabin crews, while it also suffered amid the industry-wide air traffic control industrial action that saw thousands of flights cancelled across Europe.

The CAA said passengers with an existing claim will now have to wait until the outcome of its enforcement action against the airline.

The watchdog has made repeated calls for Ryanair to compensate passengers affected by staff strikes.

While airlines can refuse to pay out for "extraordinary circumstances", such as bad weather or air traffic controller strikes, they must pay compensation for disruption caused by strikes held by its own employees.

READ MORE: Report: Hotels ordering homeless families to leave over Christmas

Ryanair warned over profits in October after it was stung by strike action, combined with higher oil prices.

Ryanair has seen the strike action knock passenger confidence in the company, revealing in October that passengers made fewer forward bookings into the third quarter, including for the October school half-term and Christmas.

Since the summer of severe disruption, Ryanair has been securing a series of agreements with unions across Europe over wages and benefits.

The latest was announced on Tuesday, with German pilots' union VC.

- Digital Desk and PA


KEYWORDS

Ryanairaviationairlinestrike

Related Articles

Ryanair avoids unions with ultra-low-cost unit

Ryanair traffic up 11% to 10.4m customers for month of November

Ryanair launches new routes from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split

Ryanair shares soar on UK deal hopes

More in this Section

Quora reveals data breach affecting up to 100 million users

Danske ‘has €2.4bn buffer’ amid laundering probe

Shell agrees to set short-term caps on carbon emissions

Growth may cool but sharp slide unlikely


Lifestyle

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »