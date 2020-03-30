News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ryanair extends limited schedule of flights to April 9

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Ryanair has extended its limited schedule of flights out to Thursday, April 9.

More than 90% of the airline's fleet has been grounded due to the coronavirus.

It is operating a number of limited flights for the next 10 days for emergency reasons.

Ryanair says all of its aircraft are disinfected on a daily basis, while passengers are required to comply with social distancing guidelines on board.

A spokesperson said: "Ryanair will operate these flights daily or weekly and all details can be found on the www.ryanair.com website.

"All these aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing will be optimised on-board and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.

"Ryanair apologises sincerely for the unprecedented grounding of our aircraft fleet, and any schedule disruptions this may have caused, but we must all work together with EU Governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our citizens and our health services."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

