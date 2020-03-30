Ryanair extends limited schedule of flights to April 9

Ryanair has extended its limited schedule of flights out to Thursday, April 9.

More than 90% of the airline's fleet has been grounded due to the coronavirus.

It is operating a number of limited flights for the next 10 days for emergency reasons.

Ryanair says all of its aircraft are disinfected on a daily basis, while passengers are required to comply with social distancing guidelines on board.

A spokesperson said: "Ryanair will operate these flights daily or weekly and all details can be found on the www.ryanair.com website.

"All these aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing will be optimised on-board and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.

"Ryanair apologises sincerely for the unprecedented grounding of our aircraft fleet, and any schedule disruptions this may have caused, but we must all work together with EU Governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our citizens and our health services."