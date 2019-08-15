News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strike

Ryanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strike
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 07:28 AM

Ryanair expects the vast majority of its flights to go ahead next week, despite a two-day strike.

The company's directly employed pilots will not work next Thursday and Friday because of a pay row.

It is after talks between the Irish Airlines Pilots Association and the airline broke down yesterday.

Ryanair's Eddie Wilson hopes most of the airline's flights will still go ahead during the strike - like during industrial action last year.

He said: "It's too early to say but like last year we did like over 93% we were able to complete with the cooperation of our crews.

"I think when our crews look at this and see that union in 2019 is looking for a 100% pay increase when they'd already received a 20% pay increase - it's off the charts.

"Unbelievable in the last weekend of August to be threatening our customers with this type of action."

He added: "We have been reasonable throughout this process, and they have abandoned the mediation process."

Meanwhile, Bernard Harbour from the Forsa trade union, which includes the Irish Airline Pilots Association warned Ryanair that more strikes are likely after next week.

"No other dates have been announced, as you know we have to give a weeks notice under the law for any industrial action.

"We regret any inconvenience that Ryanair's attitude is going to cause to the travelling public, but if there isn't a solution to this problem around the negotiation table, there is likely to be further industrial action after next week."

More on this topic

Thousands of passengers to be impacted as Irish-based Ryanair pilots vote for 48-hour strike Thousands of passengers to be impacted as Irish-based Ryanair pilots vote for 48-hour strike

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain announce 10 days of strikesRyanair cabin crew in Spain announce 10 days of strikes

Talks aimed at resolving Ryanair pilot strike to take place todayTalks aimed at resolving Ryanair pilot strike to take place today

Fórsa and Ryanair to attend mediation talks over pilots' disputeFórsa and Ryanair to attend mediation talks over pilots' dispute

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

European firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisisEuropean firms count cost of Argentina’s currency crisis

Norwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at riskNorwegian Air decision to end all Irish direct transatlantic routes puts 134 jobs at risk

Providence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delayProvidence Resources claims Barryroe funding on way despite latest payment delay

Intel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objectionIntel seeks powers to end 'vexatious' objection


Lifestyle

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »