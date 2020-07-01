Ryanair CEO calls for government to 'get the balance right' between business and public health in Ireland

Additional reporting by Press Association

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson has called on the government to “get the balance right” between public health and business.

Ireland was the only country “out of step” with the rest of Europe, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

At some stage the country was going to have to get back to normal, it was not possible to have restrictions open ended “forever.”

Every other country in Europe has returned to flying in keeping with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) guidelines, he added.

Ryanair will have 1,000 flights today adhering to ECDC guidelines and the return to the skies is not just for tourism but also for business. Mr Wilson said that the idea that tourists were going to act in an irresponsible way was simply not the case.

The idea that Covid just comes from abroad, was not accurate, he said. “People will not lose their heads because they are on holidays. People are going to do it (holiday) sensibly.

Passengers who did not fly because of the public health recommendations will not receive a refund, he said. Those who had their flights cancelled and opted for a cash refund will get their cash back.

To date Ryanair has gotten through almost 50 percent of the backlog of refunds. Mr Wilson pointed out that 30million passengers were discommoded at that time and it is taking time to get through the backlog.

“We’re back in the air because we want to fly, we want to get back to normal.”

Mr Wilson said that 100,000 people depended on tourism and it was important to get the sector back up and running.

The government needed to show leadership and get the balance right, he said.

Airlines are ramping up their flight schedules from Wednesday in a bid to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 flights per day will be operated by Ryanair, which has run a skeleton schedule since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is restoring almost 90% of its route network but frequencies will be lower than normal, with just 40% of its normal July capacity.

This Wednesday we're back with 1000 daily flights 🙌 Our Director of Engineering Karsten Muhlenfeld talks us through how his department has dealt with the challenges presented by Covid-19 - and how they've prepared for our planes to get back in the air 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ftCm1kCHyj — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 29, 2020

Ryanair Group’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We expect in July to carry more than 4.5 million customers, many of them families taking well earned Mediterranean holidays after the severe challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown, home schooling, etc.

“These 1,000 daily flights mark an important turning point for Ryanair and for the tourism industry of Europe, which supports so many jobs and small businesses.”

Meanwhile, UK based carrier EasyJet will run around 500 flights each day across Europe, including more than 900 a week to and from the UK.

It restarted a small number of flights on June 15 after all its aircraft were grounded in March.

Both airlines require passengers to wear face masks or face coverings as part of enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

British Airways has also said it will make a “meaningful return” to service this month.