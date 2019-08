Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have announced plans to hold 10 days of strike action next month.

Members will strike on various dates between September 1 and 28 unless the airline changes its plans to close a number of bases in the country.

Here in Ireland talks are taking place aimed at avoiding a strike by around 180 Ryanair pilots based in Ireland.

They voted in favour of industrial action last week, and want the carrier to deliver better pay and working conditions.