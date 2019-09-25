Ryanair announce expansion of services from Cork Airport

Ryanair has announced an expansion of flights on two of their major summer services flying out of Cork Airport.

The low-fare airline is now flying from Cork to Malaga six times per week as well as four flights a week to the Spanish resort of Palma, now four per week.

The Irish airline will also fly from Cork to Katowice, Poland, it has been announced.

“We are thrilled to see our biggest airline customer, Ryanair, expand its services from Cork Airport again next summer," said Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

"The brand-new Katowice route is set to kick off in October and we are delighted that it will now also be included in the 2020 Summer Schedule.

"With the added flights to Ryanair’s Malaga and Palma summer routes, Cork Airport is in a firm position to continue its strong growth trajectory," Mr MacCarthy added.

Ryanair has also announced today that they have added routes from Dublin to Marseille, Palanga (Lithuania), Podgorica (Montenegro) and Verona.

They are also adding extra flights from Dublin to Billund (Denmark) and Toulouse.