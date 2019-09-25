News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair announce expansion of services from Cork Airport

Ryanair announce expansion of services from Cork Airport
Cork Airport, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Ryanair has announced an expansion of flights on two of their major summer services flying out of Cork Airport.

The low-fare airline is now flying from Cork to Malaga six times per week as well as four flights a week to the Spanish resort of Palma, now four per week.

The Irish airline will also fly from Cork to Katowice, Poland, it has been announced.

“We are thrilled to see our biggest airline customer, Ryanair, expand its services from Cork Airport again next summer," said Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

"The brand-new Katowice route is set to kick off in October and we are delighted that it will now also be included in the 2020 Summer Schedule.

"With the added flights to Ryanair’s Malaga and Palma summer routes, Cork Airport is in a firm position to continue its strong growth trajectory," Mr MacCarthy added.

Ryanair has also announced today that they have added routes from Dublin to Marseille, Palanga (Lithuania), Podgorica (Montenegro) and Verona.

They are also adding extra flights from Dublin to Billund (Denmark) and Toulouse.

READ MORE

Conor McGregor firm records increasing losses

More on this topic

Ryanair strikes called off by British pilots’ unionRyanair strikes called off by British pilots’ union

Ryanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plansRyanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plans

Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline saysRyanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

Ryanair receives timely boost by agreeing German pilot pay dealRyanair receives timely boost by agreeing German pilot pay deal

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Sainsbury’s reveals store overhaul as it warns over half-year profitsSainsbury’s reveals store overhaul as it warns over half-year profits

Unions urge UK Government to intervene and revive Thomas CookUnions urge UK Government to intervene and revive Thomas Cook

Wrightbus to go into administrationWrightbus to go into administration

Merrion’s profits soar 29%Merrion’s profits soar 29%


Lifestyle

Your risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older. Most men with the disease are over 50. If your brother or father has had prostate cancer, your risk is also higher.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of prostate cancer

In advance of his Cork Folk Festival gig, Tom Baxter tells Ed Power how his new album was inspired by a difficult divorce.Tom Baxter coming out the other side with new album

Did you hear about the guy who wanted to become an astronaut? He couldn’t make space on his schedule. Still, plenty of gamers will be making room on their calendars for The Outer Worlds, a game that takes players to space — but not as we know it.Game Tech: Corporate takeover of space

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »