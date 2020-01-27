News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ryanair and Dalata Hotel shares caught up in global virus sell-off

Ryanair and Dalata Hotel shares caught up in global virus sell-off
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 08:30 PM

Ryanair and Dalata Hotel Group were among the Irish shares caught up in a global shares sell-off as fears increased that the spread of the coronavirus would dampen world growth and tourism.

European and Japanese stock markets fell sharply, with the Nikkei, Eurostoxx, and Ftse-100 indices shedding up to 2.25%. 

In Ireland, Dalata shares slid by 5% and Ryanair and ferries-firm ICG fell by around 3%.     

And the price of oil resumed its fall from last week, as Bent crude dropped by $1.66 to almost $59 a barrel, while investors sought out havens, helping push the Swiss franc and the price of gold higher.

In the US, the S&P 500 Index declined the most in almost four months, with energy and technology companies leading losses and the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly erased its 2020 advance. 

China’s financial markets will remain closed until next Monday after authorities extended the Lunar New Year break by three days as they grapple with the worsening virus crisis. 

Assets that track the country’s largest stocks took a nosedive, with the iShares MSCI China ETF dropping at least 3.4%.

News that China’s death toll from the coronavirus discovered at the end of last year has risen to 81 dragged down an index in London of of leisure and airline stocks, ending 2.6% lower for its worst day in more than three and a half years. 

Roughly 6% has been wiped off the index since last week. The sector is exposed to a slowdown in the travel market because of the outbreak, with some standout individual losers including British Airways and Aer Lingus owner IAG, which dropped 5.4%, and China-exposed luxury brand Burberry, down 4.6%.

“This has the potential to really rattle markets. And with stock markets having been at or very near all-time highs before all this broke, this is a perfect selling opportunity,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote. 

“If politics is hard to grasp for most buy siders then virology is impossible--that is enough reason to see de-risking to happen; although I would still anticipate dips to be bought,” he said.

"The viral outbreak in China is precisely the kind of unforeseen event to generate heightened volatility, the market having shrugged off the US-China trade war and impeachment drama of late.

"Investors would be wise to anticipate further bad news on the virus, with infection tolls likely to rise, while any treatment is weeks away at the earliest," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at online broker IG.

Additional reporting Bloomberg and Reuters#

READ MORE

Ryanair must pay portion of former COO Bellew's legal costs, judge rules

More on this topic

Waterford student on lockdown after travelling from Chinese city at centre of coronavirus outbreakWaterford student on lockdown after travelling from Chinese city at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Seventh suspected coronavirus case in Scotland confirmed negativeSeventh suspected coronavirus case in Scotland confirmed negative

Chinese student in isolation in Waterford amid coronavirus fearsChinese student in isolation in Waterford amid coronavirus fears

China extends new year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll reaches 80China extends new year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll reaches 80

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Two banks to sell off over 1,000 ATMsTwo banks to sell off over 1,000 ATMs

Housing cure needs careful consideration of all options, not a knee-jerk reactionHousing cure needs careful consideration of all options, not a knee-jerk reaction

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Casting an eye over the Large company finalistsCork Company of the Year Awards: Casting an eye over the Large company finalists

Boom-bust property cycle is a certaintyBoom-bust property cycle is a certainty


Lifestyle

Their passion for the adventures of JK Rowling’s famous wizard cast a love spell on Cork couple Triona Horgan and Eoin Cronin.Wedding of the Week: Passion for Harry Potter cast spell on Cork couple

Gareth Hanrahan is garnering quite a reputation as a fantasy author. He tells Ed Power how some of his novels’ settings are inspired by old Cork.Cork author Gareth Hanrahan reveals his dark materials

The raucous new version of the Dickens classic is winning much praise, writes Laura Harding.'He was always my David Copperfield': No colour bar for modern take on Dickens' classic

Alexa Chung and Tan France join forces for new, high-stakes, competition series Next In Fashion.Next in Fashion: Alexa and Tan team up for fab fashion series

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »