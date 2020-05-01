News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Rural Ireland to be 'hardest hit' from Covid-19 tourism slump as US visitors to stay away for longtime

Rural Ireland to be 'hardest hit' from Covid-19 tourism slump as US visitors to stay away for longtime
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Rural Ireland will be the hardest hit of all regions from the slump in tourism and the Covid-19 crisis is likely to be long lasting requiring tailored measures to support firms, EY Ireland has said. 

It said 18% of jobs in Kerry and 13% in Donegal, compared with 10% in Dublin and 10% in Cork, are directly linked to tourism and hospitality, while high-spending US tourists which many western counties rely on will likely stay away from travelling to Europe for some time, it warned.      

“Between 2009 and 2019 there was a 56 percent rise in overseas trips to Ireland by non-residents, but we have seen a near overnight reversal of this as a result of Covid-19," said Simon MacAllister, an economics partner at EY Ireland. 

"Tourist behaviour will undoubtedly be impacted in the long-term by this pandemic, for geopolitical, economic and possibly psychological reasons," he said. 

EY said that a "co-ordinated plan" was needed "tailored to the needs of each tourism sub-sector, alongside strategic operational supports".

READ MORE

Executives in companies developing 20 primary care centres claim 'shareholder oppression'

More on this topic

Maresa Fagan: All-island Covid-19 approach could save lives and protect economyMaresa Fagan: All-island Covid-19 approach could save lives and protect economy

Banks call for the State to guarantee loans to keep SMEs from going underBanks call for the State to guarantee loans to keep SMEs from going under

Letter to the Editor: Wrong to put so much pressure on studentsLetter to the Editor: Wrong to put so much pressure on students

Another coronavirus surge ‘difficult to manage’Another coronavirus surge ‘difficult to manage’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus