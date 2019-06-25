Rugby star lines out in new business role

Denis Fogarty has been appointed as senior account manager with National Business Machines (NBM) in Cork, a Xerox concessionaire and provider of printers and software packages.

A former professional rugby player with Munster (notably during their two European Cup triumphs), Aurillac, Agen and Provence, Denis will be responsible for new business development and managing key accounts across a wide range of industries.

Denis's core areas will be Cork and Tipperary but NBM operate nationally and across Europe. He holds a qualification in Business and Enterprise from CIT.

NBM's headquarters are in South Link Business Park in Cork, with sales offices and showrooms in Waterford and Limerick.