Ruden Homes names two new directors

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Ruden Homes, the Munster-based property development company, has appointed Peter Ruane and Robert Deane as directors to its board.

Peter Ruane brings considerable experience to the role. He has a professional civil engineering and construction management background, coupled with nine years’ industry experience which he gained in both the UK and domestic markets. He has served the company in various roles to date, including site engineer and site manager.

Robert Deane is an accountant by profession and has also served the company in various roles over the last 15 years.

Since the company was established in 1991, Ruden Homes has built a strong reputation for excellence in delivering quality residential as well as commercial developments.

Ruden Homes was established in 1991 as a housing development company in Carrigaline, Co Cork. It was founded by its two of its current directors John Deane and John Ruane.

The company’s current residential developments include Manor Farm in Cork city and Grange Manor in Ovens, Co Cork.

